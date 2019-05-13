MARIE TYSON TOWNSEND

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Marie Tyson Townsend, 91, of Lumberton, where she most recently lived at Wesley Pines Retirement Community, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born Aug. 9, 1927, to the late Oscar L. Tyson and the late Ila Covington Tyson. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church and served in the nursery caring for babies and children.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walter "Walt" Townsend; a daughter, Diane Townsend Jones Hill; a sister, Barbara T. Boyd; and a brother, Oscar L. "Sonny" Tyson.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet T. Flowers (Mitchell) and Cheryl T. Sessoms (Andy), all of Lumberton; seven grandchildren, Charles Flowers, Emily Flowers, Brad Jones (Tricia), Stephanie Leonard (Yancy), Jason Sessoms, Amanda Sessoms (Tony Parrish), and Abby Sessoms (Phil Dorroll); seven great-grandchildren, Julia, Ashton, Josey, Jodus, Tyler, Carson, and Kingston; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Baxley Tyson; a special nephew, Ricky Boyd; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robeson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3609, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

