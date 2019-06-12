MARILYN TERRY BAXLEY

ST. PAULS — Marilyn Terry Baxley left this earth on June 11, 2019.

She is the daughter of the late George and Ruby Terry.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Romely Edward Baxley Sr.; their three children, Edward Baxley Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Lumberton, Angela Klepfer and husband, Richard, of Raeford, and Dani Owens and husband, Michael, of St. Pauls.

She is also survived by three sisters, Mary Garcia of Lancaster, S.C., Betty Stone of Clarksville, Va., and Rose-Ann Hilburn of St Pauls; two brothers, Paul, and Jimmy Terry of St Pauls; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

We as Marilyn's family, cannot attempt to convey in words what a genuinely humble, selfless, loving woman, wife, mother and grandmother she was. We all take comfort in knowing that she rests now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and that we will one day see her again.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at The Life Center with a funeral service being held at noon, also at The Life Center, he Rev. Angie Ivey is officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.