Marion Hall Smith
MARION HALL SMITH

HOPE MILLS — Ms. Marion Hall Smith, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 with her family by her side.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Officiating will be Pastor James Baker. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Fayetteville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and at other times at the home of her daughter, Myra Hilliard.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, N.C. 28391.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
