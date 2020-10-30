MARION "LEE" WESTER

SOUTHPORT — Marion "Lee" Wester, 91, of Southport, and formerly of Lumberton and Bald Head Island, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020.

Lee was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Orange, New Jersey, to the late John Henry Glover Jr., and Virginia Adelaide Hargrove Glover of Maplewood, New Jersey.

Lee was a 1950 graduate of Duke University, where she met her husband, Thad, of 66 years. Lee was devoted to her family, raising four children in Lumberton while being active in her community and church. She loved cooking for her family, entertaining others and was an accomplished knitter, as well as a master gardener. In 1996, she and her husband became full-time residents of Bald Head Island, where she volunteered countless hours with The Bald Head Island Conservancy, The Bald Head Island Chapel, and many other civic activities.

Mrs. Wester is survived by her son, Bryan Wester and wife, Janet, of Southport; three daughters, Ellen Wester of Southport, Ginny Reeves and husband, Tom, of Greenville, South Carolina, and Amanda Kidd and husband, Henry, of Raleigh; eight grandchildren, Lee Pridgen, John Pridgen, Thad Wester, Katherine Gunn, Marion Reeves, Wes Reeves, Matt Kidd, and Will Kidd; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thaddeus Bryan "Thad" Wester; and a brother, John Henry "Jack" Glover III.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date in Lumberton and on Bald Head Island.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to The Bald Head Island Conservancy, P.O. Box 3109, Bald Head Island, N.C.28461, or by going to www.bhic.org.

