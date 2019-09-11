MARJORIE THOMPSON GADDY WASHINGTON

GLENOLDEN, Pa. — Ms. Marjorie "Geneva" Thompson Gaddy Washington passed away peacefully at home in Glenolden, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

She was a 1957 graduate at J.H. Haywood High School and the daughter of the late Chafe Sr. and Johnnie Lee Love Thompson. She grew up in the Gavintown Community and attended church at Pentecostal United Holy Church.

She is survived by her son, Gene Gaddy (Minnie) of Glenolden, Pa.; grandson, Stephon Hutt of Glenolden, Pa.; brothers, William "Douglas" Thompson (Berthel), and James "Sterling" (Marilyn "Phyllis") Thompson of Lumberton; sisters-in-law, Helen M. Thompson of Fayetteville, Helen W. King, Christine W. Thomas, Mary Nancy Washington, and Dr. Sylvalla Washington of Lumberton, and a brother-in-law, W.C. Washington (Joan) of Bladenboro.

The memorial service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Pentecostal United Holy Church, 2300 Gavintown Road, Lumberton.

Services are entrusted to L.E. Floyd Funeral Home and Cremations.