MARK EDWARD DENSON

MAXTON — Mark Edward Denson, 48, of Maxton, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness, officiated by Rev. Timmy Hunt and Rev. Howard Hardin. A private interment will be held at a later date.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church, 910 S. Austin St., Maxton, N.C.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.