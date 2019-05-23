Mark Edward Denson (1970 - 2019)
Service Information
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC
28352
(910)-291-0066
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church
910 S. Austin St.
Maxton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness
910 S. Austin St.
Maxton, NC
Obituary
MARK EDWARD DENSON

MAXTON — Mark Edward Denson, 48, of Maxton, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness, officiated by Rev. Timmy Hunt and Rev. Howard Hardin. A private interment will be held at a later date.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church, 910 S. Austin St., Maxton, N.C.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in The Robesonian from May 23 to May 24, 2019
