MARTHA BETHEA LANCASTER

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Martha Bethea Lancaster, 83, of Fairmont, passed on Tuesday.

The funeral is Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Fairmont. Visitation is Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hills Chapel. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Rowland.

