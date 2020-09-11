1/1
Martha Gail Parnell West

MARTHA GAIL PARNELL WEST

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Martha Gail Parnell West, 68, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Robeson County on Oct. 13, 1951, to the late Rudolph Parnell and the late Beulah Wilkerson Parnell. She worked as a physical therapy assistant for 42 years until retirement and was also a licensed body work massage therapist.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ray West of the home; her children, Christopher West of Lumberton, and Amanda Gail Lynn (Jamie) of Illinois; three grandchildren, Riley West, Sarah Lynn and Nathan Lynn; and two sisters-in-law, Susan West and Jean Lee, both of Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at West Family Cemetery in Lumberton, with Pastor LeRoy Burke officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
