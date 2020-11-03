MARTHA ANN FLOYD POWELL HARRINGTON

ROWLAND — Martha Ann Floyd Powell Harrington, 74, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.

Ann was born in Robeson County on Sept. 6, 1946, and was a lifelong resident of Rowland, until moving to Brunswick County in 2015 with her husband, Frank Harrington. She attended Rowland High School and East Carolina University, where she was a cheerleader and a sister of Chi Omega. Ann majored in Elementary Education and enjoyed teaching locally until she retired. Stories of past students were a favorite topic of conversation. While living in Rowland, she enjoyed bridge and book club. Ann was a master gardener, as well as a member of First Baptist Church of Rowland.

Ann will be remembered as a loyal wife, a caring mother, and a proud grandmother. She was a strong woman who loved her family and stood for what she believed was right. Ann loved her time with her family and friends. After retirement, and moving to Ocean Isle Beach, she was a member of the Friends of Rourk Branch Library. Ann found herself enjoying the social life of coastal retirement. Boating, shagging and hosting were some of her favorite pastimes.

Ann is survived by her two daughters, Allison Powell Harrington of Lumberton, and Stephanie (Darby) Lykins of Ocean Isle Beach; and two grandchildren, Seth Franklin Harrington of Lumberton, and Kelsey Ann Lykins of Ocean Isle Beach. Also, surviving is a sister, Mary Ellen (Ricky) Collins of Pinehurst.

Ann is predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Harrington; and her parents, the late Wade Hampton Powell and Pauline Floyd Powell.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Ann to Rowland First Baptist Church, PO Box 397, Rowland N.C. 28383.

Services entrusted to Meares Funeral Home of Fair Bluff.