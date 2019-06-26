MARTHA HICKS SMITH

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Martha "Grammy" Hicks Smith, 96, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 25, 2019, at GlenFlora Nursing Home in Lumberton. She was born Aug. 13, 1922, in Rockingham, N.C., to the late Robert Lee Hicks and Ellie Mae Gaddy Hicks.

After graduating from Ellerbe High School in 1940, Martha earned a degree as a registered nurse from Thompson Memorial Nursing School in Lumberton. During that time, Martha met her future husband, Grady Venson Smith, whom she married in 1942.

Martha began her nursing career in Oregon and California, where her husband was stationed before being deployed overseas during World War II. After the war, Martha was employed by McPherson Eye, Ear, and Nose Clinic in Durham, N.C. Most of Martha's nursing years were spent at the hospital in Lumberton, where she served as head nurse in the emergency room.

Martha came from a large family of 12 children, all of whom she loved dearly. Her favorite event each year was the Hicks Family Reunion, which has been held annually for 108 years. Her grandchildren, whom she adored, called her "Grammy." Martha was an excellent cook, talented seamstress, competitive bridge player, and avid fan of seek-and-find puzzles.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband; an infant son, Donald; three sisters and five brothers; and her stepmother, Mildred Williams Hicks.

She is survived by two sons: Grady E. Smith (Jane) and Terry L. Smith (Emily), all of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Steve Smith, Teryn Allen, and Ryan Smith; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandsons; along with three brothers, Kent Hicks and Burdette Hicks, both of Hamlet, N,C., and John Hicks of Columbus, N.C.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Lumberton with Dr. David Elks and Rev. Joe Bounds officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church (606 N. Walnut Street, Lumberton, N.C., 28358), where Martha was a faithful member since 1942, or to the .

