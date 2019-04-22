MARTHA JANE CUMMINGS OXENDINE

SHANNON — Mrs. Martha Jane Cummings Oxendine, 92, born Jan. 18, 192,7 to the late Richard and Lula Jane Jacobs Cummings, took her Heavenly flight on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martha was preceded by her husband of 52 years, Rev. Earl Edward Oxendine; a son, Edward Dale Oxendine; a daughter, Gail O. Ammons Mitchell; a grandson, Samuel Ryan Hawks; and siblings, Leeilar, Covey, Birdy, Daniel, David and Dovie Betty.

Those left to cherish her memories include a daughter, Elaine (Jerry) Chavis, and two sons, Timothy Ray (Alice), and Arnold, all of Shannon; a sister, Ms. Shirlean C. Mowery of Pleasant Garden; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sister Martha graduated from Union Chapel High School. She accepted the Lord as her savior in her early 20s. Along with her husband, they served numerous churches, including Evergreen Holiness Church and St. Pauls Holiness Church. In 1981, they helped to establish Welcome Holiness Church, where she served until her sickness.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Welcome Holiness Church with Rev. Eddie Carter, Rev. Jerry Chavis and Rev. Rocky Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home, Lumberton.