MARTHA LILLY SINCLAIR

LUMBERTON — Martha Lilly Sinclair, 94, of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Woodhaven Nursing Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on May 6, 1925, to the late Troy Sinclair and the late Savannah Smith Sinclair.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Sinclair, and infant brother, James Sinclair; and six sisters, Earlene Hammonds, Ruth Neal Sinclair, Ola Hammonds, Minnie Sinclair, Tessie Davis, and Sallie McLean.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her only son, Kenneth Sinclair (Lina) of Lumberton; three sisters, Christine Davis of Lumberton, Eula Tyndall of Philadelphia, Pa., and Norma Sinclair of Lumberton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sandy Grove Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sandy Grove Baptist Church with Rev. T. Shedrick Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton.

