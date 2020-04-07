MARTIN DAVIS TAYLOR

MCDONALD — Master Sgt. (Ret.) Martin Davis Taylor, 88, of McDonald, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1932, in Lumberton, the son of the late Howard Davis Taylor and the late Nellie Hair Taylor.

He was a member of McDonald Baptist Church and served as deacon for 40 years and also held offices as superintendent, Sunday School teacher and church clerk. Martin loved to work in his garden with his wife and went around giving away vegetables to his friends and family. Martin was retired from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Postal Service, which he said was the best job he ever had. He delivered mail on Route 9 in Lumberton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Martin "Marty" Davis Taylor Jr.; and three brothers, A.J. Taylor, R.M. Taylor, and W.M. Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane Britt Taylor; a son, James Ryan Taylor and wife, Faye; two grandchildren, Amy Taylor Johnson (Zachary), and Andrew James Taylor (Ashley); a great-grandson, Lynwood James Johnson; six sisters, Laura Mae Turner, Evelyn Kalal, Martha Lee Lawson (Craven), Mary Lou Register (Leroy), Nellie Mae Richardson, and Juneal Smith; two brothers, Howard Earl Taylor (Vickie), and Kenneth Taylor (Karen); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton with Rev. Thomas Willoughby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McDonald Baptist Church, 132 N. Second St., Fairmont, N.C. 28340.

