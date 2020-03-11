MARTIN LUTHER CLARK JR. "PAPPY"

MAXTON — Martin Luther Clark Jr. "Pappy," 84, of 74 Elrod Road, Maxton, departed this life and entered into his heavenly home on March 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Martin was born Jan. 27, 1936, to Martin and Arielma Clark.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Gray Pond Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Clark Family Cemetery.

Martin was a member of Gray Pond Baptist Church for over 61 years and served as a deacon for several years. Martin was a farmer and a public servant and retired from Scotland County after 27 year of service. Martin enjoyed tractors and was also tractor mechanic. Martin was a family man, enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, fishing, putting puzzles together, had a good sense of humor and most importantly had strong faith in the Lord.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Arielma Clark; his brother, Benford; sisters, Virginia, Savannah, and Louise; and his faithful canine companion, John Boy.

Martin leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 61 years, Delois Sampson Clark; his children, Robbie Locklear (Wayne), and Diane Lowery (Michael); five grandchildren, Candice Clark Brooks (Billy), Emily Locklear, Ashley Lowery Chavis (Michael), Michael Brandon Lowery (Amber), and Bruce Locklear (Brittany); seven great-grandchildren, Nahava, Kaden, Jacob, Aiyana, Gabriel, Jaxon, and Noah; his sisters, Marion, and Emma; and brothers, Herbert, Hubert, Ander, Ben James, Raymond, and a special brother, Everett McLaurin; and a host of relative, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Gray Pond Baptist Church prior to funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.