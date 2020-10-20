MARVIN C. "BUDDY" SHOOTER JR.

ROWLAND — Marvin C. 'Buddy' Shooter Jr. of Rowland, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

While we are sad to not have him here with us, we rejoice that we know with confidence that he is renewed in heaven for eternity.

Buddy was preceded in death by his first wife, Berta Alice Butler Shooter, and his second wife, Joselyn Arrington Shooter. He is survived by his sister, Jane Gregg Shooter; as well as his children, Sheri (Jim), Mike, Carol (Chris), Pam (Scott), Sheila, Lynn (Wes), and Joy (Jim).

He was blessed to be Papa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Buddy was an amazing example of leadership and loyalty. He was known for being a servant leader who loved his family and his community. He served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He served his community as a charter member to the Rowland Rescue Squad, where he was a designated life member, and served in many capacities and was a NCEMT. He was also recognized recently for his 60 years of service to the Rowland Volunteer Fire Department. He also devoted many hours of service to his community as a member of the Rowland Town Board, and Lions Club, where he was honored to have been a President and Citizen of the Year. In December 2019, Buddy was nominated and selected for the governor's highest civilian honor, the State of North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Before retirement, he was the postmaster for Rowland for many years.

He loved God, his family, his country and community. He knew Jesus as his Savior and was honored to serve his church as a deacon. We know he was, as he said it, "ready to go home" and we are grateful for the promise that we will be together one day.

Thank you Daddy, for your love and support. Your timely words of wisdom and your 'Eder' sayings. We hold these things in our hearts and cherish each one. You did not say "goodbye" because it was not goodbye, so we will say "See you later."

306, We love you and will take care of things here.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Boles Funeral Home in Rowland. A graveside will follow at the Rowland Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rowland Fire Department at P.O. Box 805 Rowland, N.C. 28383; Rowland Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 449 Rowland, N.C. 28383; or Rowland Baptist Church at P.O. Box 397 Rowland, N.C. 28383.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.