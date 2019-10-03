MARVIN DOUGLAS STRICKLAND

MAXTON — Marvin Douglas Strickland, 19, of Maxton, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Union Light Baptist Church with burial following in the Marvin Douglas Strickland Cemetery. The Revs. Kevin Locklear and Howard Hardin will officiate the services.

Marvin was born Oct. 22, 1999, in Scotland County, as the only son of Douglas Strickland and Yvette Locklear Strickland. He was a video gamer and an avid UNC Tarheel fan who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Marvin loved sharing time with his family and friends. Loved by many, Marvin will be remembered as a loving son, devoted brother, uncle and friend who will truly be missed.

Marvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Douglas and Yvette Strickland of the home; sisters, Yulonda Posta-Lynn Strickland (Eddie Smiling, Jr.) of Pembroke, Chasity Nicole Strickland, Heather Victoria Strickland Smith (Daniel), all of Maxton, Melinda Rilley Strickland of Pembroke; his special friend, Keely Haggins; and nieces and nephews, Chylon Scott, Eddie Smiling, Eli Smiling, Kyonna Strickland, De'Asia Baker, Danylon Smith, Kenylon Smith, Haysley Smith, Waylon Sampson, and Rye "Junebug" Locklear. He is also survived by a host of loving family members and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.