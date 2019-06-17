MARVIN "MAC" GARDNER

LUMBERTON — Marvin "Mac" Gardner, of Lumberton, left his earthly home for his eternal home during the early morning of Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Born in Carroll County, Va., on Dec. 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Marvin Matthew Gardner Sr. and Sarah Ellen Pratt Gardner. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennie Price Gardner.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Blanton Gardner; children, Shanna Denise Gardner, Christopher Scott Gardner, Ashley Suzanne Gardner, and Kevin Michael Gardner, all of Lumberton; mother-in-law, Vissie Blanton of Willard; brother-in-law, Joe Blanton and wife, Ramona, of Atlanta, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Ruth McNeil and husband, Thomas, of Wallace.

Mr. Gardner chose a career in textiles as an industrial engineer and this is the place he spent his working life. He loved animals, especially dogs and cats, and always had a special dog — it is unclear which one spoiled the other. Mac was something of an expert in crossword puzzles. Above all other things of earth, he loved his family dearly and this was always obvious.

A service to celebrate Mac's life was conducted by Rev. Jami Lewter on Monday at 2 p.m. at Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services with visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment was in the Peniel Church Cemetery in Willard. Flowers are welcome or please consider a contribution to the ASPCA at www.ASPCA.org.