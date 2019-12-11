MARY A. WILSON

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Mary A. Wilson, 66, of 73 Trussway Drive, Fairmont, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington.

Mrs. Wilson is preceded in death by her husband, John F. Wilson Sr.; her mother, Ms. Mary Lee Lewis; and a sister, Ms. Ida Marie Tyler.

She is survived by three sons, Jonathan Wilson, and Joshua Wilson, both of Fairmont, and John Wilson of Lumberton; a daughter, Frances and Jose Landeros of Raleigh; her father, Mr. Ira Jones of Lumberton; and six grandchildren.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Russell Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.