MARY ALICE BROWN

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Alice Brown, 77, of Lumberton, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday at the Greenville Baptist Church in Lumberton. Viewing will be an hour before the service. Burial will follow in the Moores Landing Cemetery in Lumberton with a ceremony with a dove cermony.

