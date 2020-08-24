1/1
Mary Alice Pinchbeck Teets
MARY ALICE PINCHBECK TEETS

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Mary Alice Pinchbeck Teets, 82, of Pembroke, passed away in her home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Born Aug. 4, 1938, Mary Alice was a career educator, musician, public servant and lifelong active member of Berea Baptist Church. She was an alumni, and active supporter of Pembroke State University (UNC Pembroke) and received her master's of education at Lynchburg College, Virginia.

The funeral will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Berea Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Berea Baptist Church Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Henry E. Teets Sr.; son, Mr. Henry E. "Hank" Teets Jr.; brothers, Mr. William "Buddy," and Mr. Francis Pinchbeck; and grandson, Cody D. Teets.

She is survived by her son, Mr. Darryl J. Teets (Heather) of Pembroke; brother, Mr. Walter J. Pinchbeck Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky; sisters, Mrs. Sandra Bond (Rich) of Titusville, Florida, and Mrs. Helena Williams (Ronald) Beaufort, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Darion, Maggie, Abigayle and Joey; a great-grandchild, Cody Oxendine; and a host of loving relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Berea Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UNC Pembroke Mary Alice Pinchbeck Teets Music Fellowship.

Services entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Locklear & Son Funeral Home
916 Union Chapel Rd
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4149
August 24, 2020
She was a fine lady, we worked together at church and school. She had a great love for children, I will miss her. It was so hard for her not to call me Mickey.
Lloyd Locklear
Friend
