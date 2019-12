MARY ALICE SMITH

ROWLAND — Mary Alice Smith, 74, of Rowland, died Dec. 10, 2019, at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Beauty Spot United Methodist Church, Rowland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with the releasing of four white doves. Visitation will be an hour before the service at noon.

