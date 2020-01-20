MARY BURNS CLEVELAND

PEMBROKE — Mary Burns Cleveland, 73, of 91 Harleyville Road, was born on July 21, 1946, and peacefully departed this life to be with Jesus on Jan. 19, 2020.

Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke with the Rev. Billy Ray Burns and the Rev. Christopher Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Daniel Cleveland; a granddaughter, Rhonda Hope Cleveland; a daughter, Hope Lowery; her parents, the Rev. Rufus and Avie Burns; seven brothers, the Rev. O.J. Burns, the Rev. Billy Burns, Rufus (Goodson) Burns, Ernest (Sam) Burns, Grant Burns, the Rev. Joseph Burns, and the Rev. Bobby Burns; and a sister, Maggie Burns Oxendine.

Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Patrick Cleveland of the home; two sons, Claudie (Pamela) Lowery of Rowland, and Patrick Shane (Joann) Cleveland of Red Springs; three daughters, Tina (Carl) Oxendine of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Tasha Hope Cleveland of the home, and Mary Beth Cleveland of Rowland; nine grandchildren, Claudie Jr., Labrisha, Chris, Austin, Taylor, Dakota, Nick, Darrick, and Jazmine; five great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Daniel, Jameson, Darrica, and Nevaeh; three brothers, Delton Burns, Sanford (Teat) Burns, and Grant Oxendine; two sisters, Betty Kilroy and Lillian McKenzie; and a host of relatives and friends.

The visitation will be held Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.