MARY "MAG" C. EDGE

St. Matthews, S.C. — Mary "Mag" C. Edge, 82, of St. Matthews, S.C., formerly of St. Pauls, passed away on June 5.

She was born Jan. 30, 1937.

She was proceeded in death by two brothers, Chance and Major Troublefield; and three sisters, Pearl Burns of Texas, and Mickie Monroe and Nora Byrd, of South Carolina.

She is survived by a son, Johnnie Edge and wife, Diane Edge, of St. Pauls; a daughter, Debbie Jackson and husband, Thomas Jackson, of South Carolina; four grandchildren, T.J. Jackson, Derrick Edge, Shannon Bryant, and Temple Edge, all of North Carolina; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Calvary Cornerstone Church in St. Pauls. The memorial service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church.