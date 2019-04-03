MARY COLLINS DEAN

BEAUFORT — Mary Collins Dean, 60, of Beaufort, formerly of Fairmont, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Godwin Heights Baptist Church, 704 Godwin Ave., Lumberton. Fellowship and refreshments with the family will follow the memorial service at the church.

Mary was born in Lumberton to Rupert and Frances Collins. She received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from UNC-Wilmington and her master's degree from Cambridge Graduate University, Cambridge, Mass. She taught school in New Hanover County, Robeson County and Carteret County school systems.

She is survived by her husband, Walter (Joe) Dean Sr. of Beaufort; her son, Walter Joe (Jake) Dean Jr. of Beaufort; her stepdaughter, Amanda Lamberson of Beaufort; her mother, Frances H. Collins of Lumberton; a sister, Libbey C. Inabnit and husband, Davis, of Conway, S.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Furman Floyd, (husband of her sister Kerry), Valinda Sue Brock of Pittsboro, Lonnie Norman Dean Jr. of LaGrange, Larry Dean of Otway, Brenda J. Riddle of Pittsboro, Regina Bridgeman of Pittsboro, and Sandra Calhoun of Washington, N.C.; niece, Collins B. Faulk of Fairmont and many other nieces and nephews; and her stepgrandchildren, Tyler Stephenson, and Khloe Lamberson, both of Beaufort.

In addition to her father, her sister Kerry C. Floyd and a brother-in-law, Gary Wayne Dean preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, N.C., 28570; or to the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.

Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.