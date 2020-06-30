Mary Durden "Teenie" Troutman
MARY DURDEN TROUTMAN "TEENIE"

LUMBERTON — Mary Durden Troutman "Teenie," 86, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on June 30, 2020.

She was born on March 24, 1934, in Lumberton, to Alex and Annie Durden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Jessie Marie Harie; brothers, Levi and Wilbert Durden; and sisters, Ruth Heath, and Sadie Blackwell.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Richard (Debbie), Stanley (Celina) and Bobby Troutman (Linda), all of Lumberton, and Shep Durden (Linda) of Chicago; and daughters, Dolly Jenkins of Kansas, and Debbie Hunt (Ronnie) of Pembroke. In addition to her children, Mary is loved by 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was dedicated to her family.

Words can not adequately describe what a truly special and amazing person Mary was. Her bright smile, upbeat attitude, wit and genuine goodness of heart, brought joy to her family, friends and strangers who were lucky enough to cross paths with her over the years.

Mary will be missed by her family and friends; however, we can take comfort in knowing that she is finally "home."

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday with a celebration of life to follow at Revels Funeral Home Chapel in Lumberton, with Rev. Garry Strickland and Asst. Rev. Bailey Weeks officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
