MARY E. BREWER

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary E. Brewer, 94, of Lumberton, was born May 16, 1926, and passed away on Oct. 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Oxendine Cemetery, located on Rennert Road. Burial will follow in the cemetery after the service.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home, Lumberton.