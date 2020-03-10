MARY ELLEN CARTER KELLOGG

LUMBERTON — Mary Ellen Carter Kellogg, 72, of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1947, in Robeson County, to the late Stacey Carter and the late Sara Vern Ledwell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Tracy Glen Kellogg Jr., and Stacy Lynn Kellogg; and a daughter, Ursula LaDell Kellogg.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her son, Spencer Allen Kellogg of the home; a daughter, Andrea Michelle Ray of Jacksonville, Texas; five grandchildren; and her special friends, and caregivers, Haneigh Strickland, Heather Locklear-Kamalu, and Becky Stone, all of Lumberton.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St., Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens with Pastor Rodney Hunt officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.floydmortuary.net.