MARY ELLEN ALLEN STEPHENSON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Ellen Allen Stephenson, 100, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton.

She was born on Oc. 7, 1918, in Benson, N.C., to the late Seth Allen and the late Ella Jane Ivey Allen.

Along with her parents and eight brothers and sisters, she was also preceded in death by her two husbands, David Thomas Stephenson Jr. and John Clayton Townsend.

She is survived by her children, Ella Catherine Stephenson Lanier of Valdez, ARK, and David Thomas Stephenson III of Lumberton; nine beloved grandchildren; and 11 beloved great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton with Rev. David Ruth and Rev. Eva Ruth officiating. Following the service, the family will visit with friends in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , attn: of Robeson County, 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, N.C., 28403; or to Camp Monroe, 24501 Camp Monroe Road, Laurel Hill, N.C., 28351; or to The Boys and Girls Homes of NC, 400 Flemington Drive, Lake Waccamaw, N.C., 28450.

