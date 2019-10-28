.MARY EMANUEL JONES

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Emanuel Jones, 89, of Winslow Drive, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Saddletree Church of God with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Saddletree Church of God, 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.