Mary Emanuel Jones

.MARY EMANUEL JONES

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Emanuel Jones, 89, of Winslow Drive, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Saddletree Church of God with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Saddletree Church of God, 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
