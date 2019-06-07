MARY EVELYN MYERS POPE

CERRO GORDO — Mary Evelyn Myers Pope, 83, of Cerro Gordo, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Whiteville.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fairmont Cemetery with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. A visitation will follow at the graveside. Mrs. Pope was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Darlington, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Leroy Myers and Elvia Brown Myers; her husband, Cecil Robert Pope; two brothers, James Henry Brown, and Donnie Ray Myers; and a great-grandchild, James Rodney Pope.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth Rodney Pope Sr. and wife, Phyllis, of Cerro Gordo; a daughter, Wanda Pope Ellis and husband, Walter James, of Cerro Gordo; a brother, William Leroy Brown Jr. of Charlotte; two sisters, Jeannette Phillips of Fairmont, and Linda Smith of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Heather Walters Romine, Douglas Walters III, Kenneth R. Pope, Jr., and Brittney Lauren Rogers; and seven great-grandchildren, Eran Foley, Hayley Walters, Hayden Walters, Alyssa Romine, Hudson Rogers, Landon Rogers, and Pateyn Pope.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center of Whiteville, 206 Warrior Trail Whiteville, N.C., 28472.