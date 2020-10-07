MARY FRANCES WILKERSON

PEMBROKE — Mary Frances Wilkerson (Fran) was born on July, 29, 1934, in Rowland, and departed this life on Oct. 5, 2020.

She leaves behind two daughters, Paula Lomax, Pembroke, and Wanda Wilkins, New London; a sister, Pearl Parker of the home; brother, Donald Hunt, Pembroke; sister, JoAnn Edwards (Jim) of St. Cloud, Florida; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson.

Fran leaves behind a host of family and friends; a special sister friend, Ms. Linda Lipscomb of Seale, Alabama; and Cory Lipscomb (Spoon) of Pittsview, Alabama, who is like a son.

The body will be at Thompson Funeral Home in Pembroke for viewing Thursday from 1 to 9 p.m. The graveside service and burial will be held at the Lumbee Memorial Gardens Friday at 11 a.m.

Honorable pallbearers include: Adam Spaulding, Sean Hunt, Paven Chavis, Lil Ben Wilkins, and Harvey Wilkins.