MARY FRANCIS HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Frances "Granny" Hunt, 90, of 238 Graham Circle, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Hunt was born in Robeson County on Jan. 6, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Leon B. Ingram and Ruby Lee Collins Ingram. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie M. Hunt; and two sons, Ronnie Hunt, and Davis "Bash" Hunt.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Annease Drive Praise and Worship Center, located at 492 Annease Drive, Fairmont, N.C. 28340, with Bishop Kenny Mitchell, Bishop Lesaundri Hunt, Rev. Wayne Willis, and Rev. Greyland Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens on Moss Neck Road.

She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Hunt of Lumberton; sons, Charles Hunt (Shirlene) of Lumberton, Paul Hunt (Mary) of Lumberton and a member of Raft Swamp Fire Department and Robeson County Search and Rescue, James Hunt (Patsy) of Fairmont, Timmy Hunt (Dora) of Lumberton, Danny Hunt (Brenda) of Lumberton, Tommy Hunt (Jackie) of Lumberton, Joseph Hunt (Elizabeth) of Pembroke, Philip Hunt (Deanna) of Lumberton and Chris Hunt (April) of Lumberton; 40 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.