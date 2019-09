MARY H. JOHNSON

DURHAM — Mary H. Johnson, 70, of Durham, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

The memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel of Laurinburg.

Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Condolences can be made at purcellfuneralhomes.com.