MARY HELEN CRAWFORD

ST PAULS — Mary Helen Crawford of St. Pauls, N.C., entered her heavenly home on July 28, 2019, from the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Bolivia, N.C. Mary Helen was 83.

Mary Helen was born to the late Henry C. Crenshaw and Jennie Inman Crenshaw on Jan. 25, 1936, in Robeson County. She was born and raised in St. Pauls, where she was married and raised three children. Her eldest, William C. Townsend Jr., lives at Oak Island, N.C. Her youngest son, Phil Townsend and his wife Sandy, live at Summerville, S.C. Her daughter, Jennie Townsend Revels, is deceased.

Mary Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Crawford; her brothers Henry Crenshaw of Chesapeake, Va., and Paul Crenshaw of Charlotte N.C.,; and her sister, Melba Sherrill of Parkton, N.C.

She is survived by a brother-in-law, Joe Sherrill of Parkton, N.C.; sister-in-law, Melba Crenshaw of Chesapeake, Va.; her sister, Hilda Ward and her husband Millard of Lincolnton, N.C.; and her brother, Jerry Crenshaw and wife Joyce of St. Pauls, N.C.

Mary Helen has eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. There soon should be a great-great-grandchild to come into the family.

Mary Helen was a faithful member of St. Pauls United Methodists Church. She took an active part in Sunday school and the worship service. She helped the church with cooking, fund raising, celebrations, funerals, flowers, cards, phone calls, and carrying food to members. She still has many birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and get-well cards at her house. Mary Helen loved to be with her church family and family.

Mary Helen worked in the offices of Burlington Industries. She then took several different jobs in Lumberton, N.C. The most challenging job Mary Helen ever faced was her job working for "The North Carolina Willie M. Program" that worked with the troubled youth in the area.

Mary Helen changed directions during her midlife and attended Pembroke State University. She then graduated with two degrees, a BS and a Master of Arts in Education. She then received her teaching license and taught school at St. Pauls.

The visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 4, 2019, at St. Pauls United Methodist Church in St. Pauls, N.C. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Donations can be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia N.C., 28422.