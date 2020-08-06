MARY LEE "CLARK" LIVINGSTON

RED SPRINGS — Mary Lee (Clark) Livingston, 86, formerly of Red Springs, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Agape Hospice House in Lexington, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Crumpler Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs. A visitation will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the funeral.

Left to mourn her passing include, daughter, Mary Wanda Livingston Hardin; grandsons, David Hardin (Laken), William Hardin (Melody), and Chris Hardin (Arta); and great-grandchildren, Clayton, MacKenzie, Katie, Avery, Abraham, Zoey, Emery and Huck.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Agape Hospice House 128 Liberty, Hill Lane, Lexington, S.C. 29072.

Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C. 28377.

