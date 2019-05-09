MARY LOUISE CHASON BRADY

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Louise Chason Brady, 78, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Southeastern Reginal Medical Center.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1941, in Robeson County, a daughter of the late Haywood H. and Gertrude Simpson Chason.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 3 p.m. from the New Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. Herbert Lowry Jr. to officiate. The family will receive guests following the service under the direction of the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband of almost 45 years, Charles M. Brady Jr., of 3060 Westminister Road.

She was preceded in death, just a month ago, by her sister, Gertrude "Trudy" V. Chason; and four brothers, William Chason, Walton Chason, John Chason, and Haywood Chason Jr.

Mary always had a love for animals. Before she was married, she had many dogs and cats, including a dog named "Blackie," and a hamster named "Chuckles." After getting married, she had dogs named "Fifi", "Tiki", and "Chloe" and cats named "Thomas", "Mimi", "Tuffy" and "Smoky", all of whom she will again see in heaven.Her husband Charles says, "Mary was the love of his life and he was the love of her's. Life will never be the same."

Flowers are welcome, as well as gifts of remembrance donated to the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.