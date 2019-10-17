MARY ROBINSON GREYARD

MCDONALD — Mrs. Mary Robinson Greyard, 91, of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Heman and Agnes Cromartie Robinson; her husband of 58 years, Thomas S. Greyard Jr.; and her siblings, Harriett Robinson and Heman Robinson Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Alex Greyard and wife, Teresa, of Spivey's Corner, and Harry Greyard of Charlotte; and her granddaughter, Dr. Mary Alexandra Greyard of New Bern.

Mrs. Greyard was a native of Elizabethtown. She graduated from Elizabethtown High School and East Carolina University. She worked with the Department of Social Services for Bladen and Robeson County before pursuing her passions of nurturing her family and volunteering in her community.

She helped lead a 4-H Club, taught Sunday school for more than 30 years, was elected mayor of McDonald, served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church, tutored elementary school children and volunteered for more than a dozen meaningful years with Southeastern Hospice.

She enjoyed playing bridge, swimming at White Lake, cooking and supporting her sons' and granddaughter's athletic and artistic endeavors.

Shortly before her 85th birthday, she traveled to her ancestral homeland in the Orkney Islands, north of Scotland. She enjoyed the trip and said she was especially appreciative that her long-ago cousins had the good sense to leave a dank, windy environment for the warmer climate of North Carolina.

Her family members will treasure memories of the uncompromising love and dedication she showed to her husband and to them.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McMillan Fellowship Center of Wesley Pines Retirement Community, 100 Wesley Pines Road in Lumberton.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Iona Presbyterian Church, 6222 Iona Church Road in Fairmont, with her friends, Revs. David and Eva Ruth officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 1:15 p.m. at the church's cemetery.

Friends are sending memorial gifts to the Greyard Hospice Endowment, c/o Southeastern Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1408, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.