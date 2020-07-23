1/
Mary Rozier Paul Walters
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY ROZIER PAUL WALTERS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Rozier Paul Walters, 100, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at GlenFlora Assisted Living Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on Nov. 24, 1919, to the late Moses Daniel Paul and the late Mary Perry Paul. She was employed with the state of North Carolina as a case worker for the Department of Social Services until her retirement. She was also a longtime member of Saddletree Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hytch Weldow Walters; a daughter, Glenda Zyla; a brother, Pickett Paul; and four sisters, Clara Cannon, Ethel Apolare, Ruth Humphrey, and Jane P. Blackmon.

She is survived by three grandsons, many great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Zell Davis of Oklahoma; a very special friend, Geraldine Bland of Lumberton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other friends and loved ones.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and nurses of GlenFlora for their excellent care of Mrs. Walters throughout the years.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Joe B. So sorry for your loss and I know that you will miss her. You were a loving and kind nephew and visited her so faithfully.
Barbara Sealey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved