MARY ROZIER PAUL WALTERS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Rozier Paul Walters, 100, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at GlenFlora Assisted Living Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on Nov. 24, 1919, to the late Moses Daniel Paul and the late Mary Perry Paul. She was employed with the state of North Carolina as a case worker for the Department of Social Services until her retirement. She was also a longtime member of Saddletree Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hytch Weldow Walters; a daughter, Glenda Zyla; a brother, Pickett Paul; and four sisters, Clara Cannon, Ethel Apolare, Ruth Humphrey, and Jane P. Blackmon.

She is survived by three grandsons, many great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Zell Davis of Oklahoma; a very special friend, Geraldine Bland of Lumberton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other friends and loved ones.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and nurses of GlenFlora for their excellent care of Mrs. Walters throughout the years.

