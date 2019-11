MARY RUTH MCKEE-WOOD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mary Ruth McKee-Wood, 63, formerly of Lumberton, passed on Nov. 17, 2019, in the Hackensack University Hospital in New Jersey.

The funeral will be at noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 504 W. Second St., Lumberton.

A viewing will be Monday at Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton, from 4 to 6 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in the Moore's Landing Cemetery, Lumberton.

Services are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton.