MARY RUTH RHINEHART

IRON STATION — Mrs. Mary Ruth Rhinehart, 75, of 4929 Clay Rhine Lane, Iron Station, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Atrium Health, Pineville.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Rhinehart; a daughter, Shelby Jane Stone; a son, Tracy Hunt; her parents, John H. Kirby and Evelyn Kirby; and brothers, R.C. Kirby, R.L. Kirby and Roscoe Kirby.

The funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Roosevelt Scott and Rev. Melvin Pressley officiating. Burial will follow in New Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Lee Hawes, and son, Anthony Dwayne Rhinehart of Iron Station; her brothers, Henry C. Kirby, Vernon Kirby, John C. Kirby, and John Allen Kirby; sisters, Mary Lee Brayboy, Marian Locklear, Dovie Lee Monroe, and Mary Joyce Jacobs; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.