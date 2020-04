MARY "BEANIE" TAYLOR

ST. PAULS — Mary "Beanie" Taylor, 88, of St. Pauls, died April 2, 2020.

In keeping with the COVID-19 directives, a private, family-only graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Second Baptist Church, 417 S. Third St., St. Pauls, N.C. 28384 or .

Arrangements are by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.