MARY TURNER BROWN

FAIRMONT — Mary Turner Brown went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2019, after 82 years of service with her family and her Head Start program.

She was born March 23, 1937, in Robeson County, to the late Brady Turner and Addie Turner.

She is survived by her family, M.J. Snipes, Kathy and Wayne Thomas, Mark Valliere, Glorie Romanski and Jimmy Page; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

The funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Turner Family Cemetery, Marion Stage Road, Fairmont.