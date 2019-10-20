MATHIE DAVIS PATTERSON

MATTHEWS — Mathie Davis Patterson, of Matthews, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019. She was 89 years old.

Born July 24, 1930, in Robeson County, N.C., Mathie was a daughter of the late Samuel and Bessie Davis. She was a graduate of Kings Business College. In addition to her parents, Mathie was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Lloyd B. Patterson Sr., and sister, Myrtle Lee Davis.

She is survived by three sons, Benny Patterson of Charlotte, Samuel Patterson and wife, Angela, of Matthews, and Wayne Patterson and wife, Trina, of Harrisburg; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, with her funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. A committal service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Lumberton, N.C.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.