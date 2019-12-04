MATTHEW MEARES

LUMBERTON — Mr. Matthew Meares, 59, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

He was born in Robeson County on Oct. 31, 1960, to the late Ertle Ray Meares and JoAnn Dowless Meares.

He is survived by his mother, JoAnn Dowless Meares of Sneads Ferry; his children, Nicholas Meares (Destiny Hunt), and Jacqueline Marissa Meares, all of Lumberton, and Samantha Jo Meares Padilla (Christian) of Blue Springs, Missouri; two grandchildren, Spencer Meares, and Ataliah Padilla; three brothers, Thomas Meares, and John Meares, both of Lumberton, and William Meares of Cameron; two sisters, Kathy Meares Shaw of Sneads Ferry, and Christina Meares of Boulder, Colorado.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at United Pentecostal Church, 1011 Carthage Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. LaDon Barnhill officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.