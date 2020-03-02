MAXCY BOYD PERRITT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Maxcy Boyd Perritt, 80, of 3314 West Carthage Road, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Perritt was born in Lake View, South Carolina, on Aug. 6, 1939, to the late Alec David and Ruby Perritt.

He is preceded in death by his three brothers, Hubert, Mahone and Sammy Perritt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cinder Perritt; a daughter, Sara Collins (Reggie) of Lumberton; a son, Brad Perritt (Sarah) of Lumberton; his brother, Billy Perritt (Faye) of Latta, South Carolina; five sisters, Leara Pulley of Austin, Texas, Imogene Haynes (Guy) of Wilmington, Judy Graham of Fork, South Carolina, Edna Earle Ellis (Danny) of Fork, South Carolina, and Landis Hyatt of Dillon, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Taylor and Brooke Perritt of Lumberton, and Haley Jacobs; a great-granddaughter, Harper Perritt of Lumberton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Richard Barnes officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton and other times at the home, 3314 West Carthage Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28360.