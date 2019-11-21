MELBA BYRD MUSSELWHITE

WILMINGTON — Mrs. Melba Byrd Musselwhite, 91, of Wilmington, formerly of St. Pauls and Chapel Hill, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after months of decline following a fall. She was born July 13, 1928, in Lumberton, to the late Dixie Townsend and the late Robert Fisher Byrd.

A 1949 graduate of Meredith College, Melba majored in History and began teaching at age 21. She taught in Robeson County schools for more than 30 years and was much beloved by her students. She was an avid reader who loved to learn and travel, appreciated a good joke and enjoyed time with family and friends. She was a devoted and active member of Regan United Methodist Church until her move to Chapel Hill in 2010, where she was then blessed with many new friends and neighbors. Generous, kind, witty and resilient, Melba will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas B. Musselwhite; a brother, Bill F. Byrd; an infant sister, Hazel Byrd; and her dearest cousin, Katie H. Eakley.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Perry Musselwhite and wife, Jeanne, of Wilmington; her daughters, Connie Maynor and husband, Kevin, of Wilmington, and Laura Musselwhite of Chapel Hill; a granddaughter and her husband, Lisa and Barry E. Davis Jr. of Wilmington; a great-grandson, Ellis Davis of Wilmington; three sisters-in-law, Maitland Byrd of St. Pauls, Vada Dowless of Lumberton, and Carolyn West of Whispering Pines; a brother-in-law, O.P. Musselwhite of Lumberton; and many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. and burial will follow at the church's cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Regan United Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Gordon Caughill, 11471 N.C. 41 South, Fairmont, N.C.,28340.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.