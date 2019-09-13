MELBA LEE BELL BREWER

SHANNON — Mrs. Melba Lee Bell Brewer, of 4459 Rennert Road, Shannon, transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Sept. 13, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House with her family by her side.

Mrs. Brewer was the daughter of late James Son Bell and the late Lela H. Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the late Isaac Virgil (IV) Brewer; her sons, Ivan Brewer, and Alvin Brewer; and her brothers, Carolous Bell, Sanford Bell, and Horace Bell.

Mrs. Brewer was a woman loved, respected and cherished by all that she met. A virtuous woman… "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all," Proverbs 31:29. When sickness drove her to her knees, her source of strength was founded on knowing the Lord as Savior, provider and healer, "Her everything." She became that rock, that golden nugget in the Saddletree Church of God. Her membership in the Saddletree Church of God involved her in the active roles of president of the Ladies Ministry, member of the choir, Sunday school teacher, a prayer mother for the young ladies and a true armor bearer for the pastors of the church. She was a faithful member of the Saddletree Church of God.

Mrs. Melba worked in the industry field, farming, retail and her home. She lived a life that speaks for itself before her friends, co-workers and family. She leaves many memories to cherish, but the most important one that she would like for all to remember, is that her life here was spent preparing for her heavenly home and she is there welcoming everyone to come join her.

She leaves to cherish those memories three daughters, Alvina Blanks (Tommy), Avlean Locklear (Elvis), both of Lumberton, Audrey Chavis (Preston) of Maxton; a son, Avery Brewer of Lumberton; a daughter-in-law, Vicky Brewer of Lumberton; two young men that she fostered in the family, Earl Bullard, and Timothy Ray; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Oxendine (Earl); a brother, Jerry L. Bell (Ethelene); sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws that thought of her as their sister; her nurse, Mrs. Dianne Smith; a co-worker, Mrs. Margie Hayes; an exceptional church family; and a host of relatives, and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Saddletree Church of God, 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton with Bishop Kenneth Locklear, Rev. Deatra Locklear, Rev. Roosevelt Scott officiating. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Monday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Saddletree Church of God prior to the 7 p.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 101, Raleigh, N.C., 27612.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.