MELBA LOU IVEY WALTERS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Melba Lou Ivey Walters, 85, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.

She was born on July 1, 1933, in Robeson County to the late Stinson Ivey and the late Bertha Hardin Ivey. She was formerly employed as a supervisor at Southern National Bank.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by five brothers, Elwood Ivey, Gilbert Ivey, Norley Ivey, Bert Ivey, and Johnson Ivey; and a sister, Ruby Lockey.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gutherie Walters of the home; her children, Ronnie Davis of Lumberton, Gail Davis Fryman of Fuquay-Varina, Thomas Walters (Diane) of Lumberton, Larry Walters (Jeanette) of Goldsboro, and Terry Walters (Kathy) of Sunset Beach; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Junior Ivey (Edith) of Hopewell, Va.; and two sisters, Margaret Simmons of Lumberton and Hazel Owens of Macon, Ga.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary and Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Michael Bowen officiating. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

