MELISSA KAY WILKINSON

LUMBERTON — Melissa Kay Wilkinson, 47, of 1605 Hardin Road, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday in Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Harold Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in New Point Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.